- Atlanta police are investigating after a camera was found in a restroom of a Buckhead restaurant Wednesday evening.

Police confirmed officers were called out to the Red Pepper Taquería Restaurant located at 3135 Piedmont Road NE around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday. Police said one of the customers found a camera in the unisex bathroom.

Restaurant managers told officers the camera was found in a ceiling vent. Police said the officer checked and the cameras was not powered on. Investigators took the camera into custody.

The restaurant issued the following statement on Friday regarding the incident:

"In response to misinformation that is being circulated on social media, Red Pepper Taquería releases the following facts about an incident that occurred ‪Wednesday evening at our Buckhead location.

"A male patron discovered a camera in one of our two unisex restrooms. The male gave the camera to a female who then alerted management.

"The Atlanta Police Department was called immediately by the restaurant manager when the camera was brought to management's attention. APD checked the camera, which they discovered had no SIM card in it, checked both restrooms and questioned the accusers - - a woman and a man. The man refused to give his information to the APD.

"The camera in question is NOT the property of ‪Red Pepper Taquería. It was brought in to the restaurant and restroom by a guest. We appreciate all of our guests and their patronage and take this incident and accusations seriously. The report will be available through the APD in five days. This is a non-event."