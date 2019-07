- Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a sneaky thief who wore a wig during a burglary of an automotive business.

It happened July 14 at a business along Humphries Way near Doraville. Gwinnett County police said the thief got away with about 45 large, commercial tires and a utility trailer use to transport the tires off the property.

Police released a photo of the man on Thursday in hopes someone will recognize him. The thief was wearing a white baseball cap with a curly hair wig under. He has a tattoo on his right elbow.

The trailer has a Georgia tag of TR112P.

Anyone who recognizes the man, might have information about the stolen tires or trailer, or has any information on this crime is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).