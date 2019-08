- Authorities said Thursday that they have arrested two brothers in a fire at an Atlanta police officer's home in June.

Wesley Wise, 35, and Quinton Wise, 30, are both charged with arson. Investigators said the brothers paid someone to set the house on fire with $100 in crack cocaine and $50 in cash.

Atlanta Police also said they have a warrant for the person who set the fire, but do not plan to release his name until he is in custody.

"Anyone that messes with an Atlanta Police officer or a member of any portion of our team, there will be a reckoning for that and the reckoning just occurred," said Atlanta Police Major Michael O'Connor.

The fire at the home of the Atlanta police officer took place on June 26. Another incident happened on Jan. 15, when someone set a home on fire in the 300 block of Betsy Avenue.

According to investigators, the Wise brothers run a drug operation in the neighborhood and did not want a police officer living nearby. The other victim, police said, also posed some sort of threat to the illegal activities.

In July, authorities increased the reward to $23,000 for information leading to an arrest and they said that was instrumental in cracking the case.

Acting on tips, Atlanta Police raided a home on Wynnwood Drive SW Tuesday evening. They arrested Wesley Wise and confiscated 150 grams of cocaine from the house. In addition to arson in the first degree, he is charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distriute and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The APD Fugitive Unit arrested Quinton Wise on Thursday.

"We're going to take care of our own here and that's what we've done here," said Maj. O'Connor.

Investigators said the officer who was targeted was "thrilled" to hear of the arrests and plans to stay in the neighborhood.

