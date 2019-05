- Police in Douglasville have positively identified a body as a suspect who led them on a chase two weeks ago.

The badly decomposed remains of 55-year-old Henry Hudson were discovered behind bushes in the Hunters Ridge subdivision on May 19.

Five days earlier, police were called to a house just a short distance away for a burglary.

Police say they confronted Hudson and chased him into the woods but eventually lost sight.

His body was found four days later, just 350 yards from the burglary scene.

The cause of death has not been released.