Paulding County investigators are trying to find out who killed someone and then set a car on fire with the body inside.

It happened in rural Paulding County on Vinson Mountain Crossing. Jeri Purdy has lived in the Vinson Mountain community for 30 years and never seen or heard of a gruesome discovery like this before.

FOX 5 News found ashes and even parts of a burned car still visible on Vinson Mountain Crossing in Rockmart just outside of a fence where the old Annewekee Children's home used to be.