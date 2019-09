- Police in Peachtree City are on the lookout for a kitten that was stolen during an adoption event at a local PetSmart.

Ruby is a Siamese mix and has been missing since last Saturday. It appears that someone snatched her from her pen during the event. The Fayette Humane Society said they desperate to get the kitten back.

Everyone who knows Ruby is so distraught: PetSmart, the Fayette Humane Society, her foster family and now the Peachtree City Police Department. There were two theories when she disappeared last Saturday. The first is that she had gotten free from her crate during the adoption event. But as the days have passed since Saturday it’s become clear to everyone that she was stolen.

At an adoption event Saturday, a volunteer discovered she was not in her carrier. They have set up traps and infrared cameras to capture Ruby if she was somehow still in the Peachtree City PetSmart. No luck. Now they are desperate to get Ruby back.

In a statement to Fox 5 PetSmart said quote:

“We urge the public to come forth with any information they may have about Ruby’s whereabouts. The health and safety of pets is always our top priority and we are hopeful that Ruby will be returned soon.

“The Fayette Humane Society is alerting vet offices to be on the lookout. And they have a special message for anyone who might have taken her.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ruby call the Peachtree City Police Department or the Fayette Humane Society.