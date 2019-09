- One man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Atlanta's Edgewood neighborhood.

Officers told FOX 5 they were patrolling the area around 3 a.m. when they heard several shots and rushed to the street.

"They heard multiple gunshots coming from the Fitzgerald-Chamberlain area," Atlanta police Captain Jessica Bruce said.

When they got to the scene, the officers found a man shot three times in the chest and noticed a silver car leaving the area.

Police gave chase to the vehicle. The chase ended in a crash in South Fulton near Old National Highway.

"Two suspects got out of the car and ran off but they were caught by Atlanta police," Bruce said.

Officers found two guns in the car, but they say they're still not sure how the shooting started.

"The male was leaving one of the establishments on Edgewood and he was walking back to his car, but we don't know after that. We haven't gotten to talk to him yet," Bruce said.

The identities of the victim and the suspects have not been released.