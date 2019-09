- A quiet tree-lined neighborhood in Buckhead was jolted by a report of a violent crime that happened in the driveway of a home.

A woman says she heard noise and walked outside to her car to check.

In moments, she told police and neighbors that a black man in a red hoodie drew a knife and stabbed her multiple times in the abdomen area.

That homeowner walked to a neighbor for help. A police officer saw blood on the woman's shirt, but otherwise, they could not locate a crime scene.

The investigation commenced immediately as violent acts are given priority.

But police later would learn they could not take her story at face value.

She did not encounter a man with a hoodie and tattoos. She told police she made the whole thing up.

Vince Champion, director of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, said this is the type of incident that frustrates officers.

He said the community is frightened unnecessarily and the police have wasted valuable time that could have been used on real crimes.