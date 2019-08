- DeKalb County police say a child has died after he was hit by a car Monday night.

Officers told FOX 5 that they were called to Austin Oaks Apartments on the 4300 block of Glenwood Road a little before 7:30 Monday night with reports of a child hit by an automobile.

According to investigators, a vehicle was leaving the apartment complex when 2-year-old Logan Lewis wandered into the roadway and was struck.

The child was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver remained on the scene.

They have not yet said whether the driver will face any charges.