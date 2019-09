- A Kennesaw man connected to an armed robbery has been arrested.

Kennesaw police arrested Damarius Becoats Tuesday.

Officers said Becoats tried to rob the Shell gas station in a heavy populated area in Cobb County last month.

Investigators said he got into a fight with the clerk and walked away empty-handed.

Police said they've also connected Becoats to an armed robbery from two weeks ago at another gas station.

He faces charges of armed robbery, battery, and criminal damage to property.