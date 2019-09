- In Gwinnett County, police arrest a man accused of destroying his own business all, investigators said, to make it look like a hate crime and burglary.

Edawn Coughman owns the Create and Bake restaurant and Coughman's Creamery in Lawrenceville.

Officers were called to the business Wednesday night.

Police found Coughman in the parking lot and when they went inside the restaurant, they saw graffiti on the walls.

Investigators believe Coughman tried to make it look like a hate crime and said he planned to file a claim with his insurance company and sell off undamaged electronics.

Officers arrested Coughman early Thursday, but he has since bonded out of the Gwinnett County Jail.