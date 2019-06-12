< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story412328822" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412328822" data-article-version="1.0">Police: Arrest made in shootings, multi-state kidnapping</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412328822" data-article-version="1.0">Police: Arrest made in shootings, multi-state kidnapping</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-412328822" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Police: Arrest made in shootings, multi-state kidnapping&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-arrest-made-in-double-shooting-multi-state-kidnapping" data-title="Police: Arrest made in shootings, multi-state kidnapping" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-arrest-made-in-double-shooting-multi-state-kidnapping" addthis:title="Police: Arrest made in shootings, multi-state kidnapping"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412328822.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412328822");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_412328822_412326498_161981"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_412328822_412326498_161981";this.videosJson='[{"id":"412326498","video":"573851","title":"Man%20suspected%20of%20shooting%20two%20woman%20and%20fleeing%20across%20state%20lines","caption":"Man%20suspected%20of%20shooting%20two%20woman%20and%20fleeing%20across%20state%20lines","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F12%2FMan_suspected_of_shooting_two_woman_and__0_7389950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F12%2FMan_suspected_of_shooting_two_woman_and_fleeing__573851_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654982902%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DQTp0aIC9dsOhlZL950ncL317bYo","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-arrest-made-in-double-shooting-multi-state-kidnapping"}},"createDate":"Jun 12 2019 05:28PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_412328822_412326498_161981",video:"573851",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Man_suspected_of_shooting_two_woman_and__0_7389950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Man%2520suspected%2520of%2520shooting%2520two%2520woman%2520and%2520fleeing%2520across%2520state%2520lines",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/12/Man_suspected_of_shooting_two_woman_and_fleeing__573851_1800.mp4?Expires=1654982902&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=QTp0aIC9dsOhlZL950ncL317bYo",eventLabel:"Man%20suspected%20of%20shooting%20two%20woman%20and%20fleeing%20across%20state%20lines-412326498",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-arrest-made-in-double-shooting-multi-state-kidnapping"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-arrest-made-in-double-shooting-multi-state-kidnapping">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-412328822"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:28PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 06:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20KIDNAPPER%20SHOT%20TWO%20WOMEN%205P_00.00.51.12_1560375068683.png_7389963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20KIDNAPPER%20SHOT%20TWO%20WOMEN%205P_00.00.51.12_1560375068683.png_7389963_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20KIDNAPPER%20SHOT%20TWO%20WOMEN%205P_00.00.51.12_1560375068683.png_7389963_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20KIDNAPPER%20SHOT%20TWO%20WOMEN%205P_00.00.51.12_1560375068683.png_7389963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20KIDNAPPER%20SHOT%20TWO%20WOMEN%205P_00.00.51.12_1560375068683.png_7389963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412328822-412328395" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20KIDNAPPER%20SHOT%20TWO%20WOMEN%205P_00.00.51.12_1560375068683.png_7389963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20KIDNAPPER%20SHOT%20TWO%20WOMEN%205P_00.00.51.12_1560375068683.png_7389963_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg <strong class='dateline'>WINDER, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Police in several jurisdictions are investigating a bizarre double shooting spanning two states.</p> <p>A man shot one woman in Georgia, then fled to South Carolina, where officers found a second woman shot, authorities said.</p> <p>Ralph Jones Jr., 27, of Winder was being extradited back to Georgia on Wednesday for a laundry list of charges including two counts of aggravated assault-family violence, two counts of aggravated battery-family violence and one count of kidnapping.</p> <p>Winder Police said this started Monday around 10:15 a.m. with a call to 911 reporting multiple gunshots in the area of Sweet Gum Lane. Witnesses told officers they spotted a car speeding away from the scene.</p> <p>Officers said they found a 23-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to an area hospital.</p> <p>Police were able to identify Jones as the suspect and believed a second woman was with him, possibly being held against her will. Winder Police shared that information across the region, leading law enforcement in Oconee County, South Carolina to find the car. Inside, officials found a 20-year-old woman, who also suffered from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a South Carolina hospital.</p> <p>Police said South Carolina authorities were able to catch up with Jones walking in the area where the car was found. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/New_clues_in_fatal_hit_and_run_0_7389858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/New_clues_in_fatal_hit_and_run_0_7389858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/New_clues_in_fatal_hit_and_run_0_7389858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/New_clues_in_fatal_hit_and_run_0_7389858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/New_clues_in_fatal_hit_and_run_0_7389858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New clues in fatal hit and run" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mother makes emotional plea in deadly hit and run that killed her son</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Deidra Dukes</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A New Jersey woman, whose son was struck and killed by a hit and run driver in Buckhead in May, made an emotional appeal for her son's killer to come forward Wednesday.</p><p>Martha Bowden traveled to Atlanta to join police investigators for a news conference. Someone struck 31-year-old Robert Bowden on May 13, along Roswell Road near Ivy Chase Way in Buckhead just after midnight.</p><p>Martha Bowden told reporters, "This is every mother's worst nightmare. I haven't slept in a month. I'm thinking perhaps maybe you haven't either."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sheriff-teen-shoots-kills-victim-during-fight-over-video-game-controller" title="Sheriff: Teen shoots, kills victim during fight over video game controller" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Proctor%20061219%20Mug_1560368640820.png_7389018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Proctor%20061219%20Mug_1560368640820.png_7389018_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Proctor%20061219%20Mug_1560368640820.png_7389018_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Proctor%20061219%20Mug_1560368640820.png_7389018_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Proctor%20061219%20Mug_1560368640820.png_7389018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sheriff: Teen shoots, kills victim during fight over video game controller</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aungelique Proctor</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 12:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 06:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 16-year-old Douglas County boy was charged with murder Wednesday after deputies said he shot his 17-year-old friend during an argument over a video game controller.</p><p>The deadly shooting happened about 12:45 a.m. Monday at Lakeside Mobile Home Park off Bankhead Highway in Lithia Springs. Deputies said they received a call from a concerned neighbor who heard a loud noise and saw a group of teens running from one of the mobile homes.</p><p>"I was there, and it was an accident. Those guys were best friends. They were like brothers," a shaken Bilial Williams told FOX 5.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/prosecutors-6-suspected-gang-members-charged-hunt-underway-for-one-more" title="Prosecutors: 6 suspected gang members charged; hunt underway for one more" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/6_suspected_gang_members_charged_and_hun_0_7389970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/6_suspected_gang_members_charged_and_hun_0_7389970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/6_suspected_gang_members_charged_and_hun_0_7389970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/6_suspected_gang_members_charged_and_hun_0_7389970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/6_suspected_gang_members_charged_and_hun_0_7389970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="6 suspected gang members charged and hunt underway for one more" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Prosecutors: 6 suspected gang members charged; hunt underway for one more</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 06:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Six alleged gang members have pleaded guilty to a 2017 assault which left three people shot, according to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office. Officials said they are still searching for one more suspect.</p><p>The guilty pleas stem from a June 23, 2017 shooting. Prosecutors said the two groups got into an argument at the Marietta Event Hall on Franklin Gateway which spilled over to a shopping center at 2112 South Cobb Drive, in Smyrna. There, prosecutors said, several people started opening fire, one even using a MAC-10 semiautomatic pistol. Investigators said photos of the firearm as well as photos related to the crime were posted all over social media.</p><p>Cobb County Acting District Attorney John Melvin said all six were determined to be associates of the MS-13 gang. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/ryan_1_1560380233831_7390341_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/ryan_1_1560380233831_7390341_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/ryan_1_1560380233831_7390341_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Matt&#x20;Ryan&#x20;enters&#x20;12th&#x20;season&#x20;with&#x20;Falcons" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Offseason preparation key to Ryan's longevity</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/east-lake-golf-club-prepares-to-host-tour-champsionship" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20DAVID%20TOUR%20CHAMPIONSHIP%205P_WAGAe099_146.mxf_00.00.43.29_1560379732211.png_7390525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20DAVID%20TOUR%20CHAMPIONSHIP%205P_WAGAe099_146.mxf_00.00.43.29_1560379732211.png_7390525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20DAVID%20TOUR%20CHAMPIONSHIP%205P_WAGAe099_146.mxf_00.00.43.29_1560379732211.png_7390525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20DAVID%20TOUR%20CHAMPIONSHIP%205P_WAGAe099_146.mxf_00.00.43.29_1560379732211.png_7390525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20DAVID%20TOUR%20CHAMPIONSHIP%205P_WAGAe099_146.mxf_00.00.43.29_1560379732211.png_7390525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>East Lake Golf Club prepares to host Tour Champsionship</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/application-for-gwinnett-county-waste-transfer-station-withdrawn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/P%20GWINNETT%20WASTE%20TRANSFER%2010P%20_00.00.14.25_1558668980039.png_7309459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/P%20GWINNETT%20WASTE%20TRANSFER%2010P%20_00.00.14.25_1558668980039.png_7309459_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/P%20GWINNETT%20WASTE%20TRANSFER%2010P%20_00.00.14.25_1558668980039.png_7309459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/P%20GWINNETT%20WASTE%20TRANSFER%2010P%20_00.00.14.25_1558668980039.png_7309459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/P%20GWINNETT%20WASTE%20TRANSFER%2010P%20_00.00.14.25_1558668980039.png_7309459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Application for Gwinnett County waste transfer station withdrawn</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/braves-honor-non-profit-special-kneads-and-treats" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20COMMUNITY%20HERO%20SURPRISE%205P%20_00.00.19.15_1560379378787.png_7390501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20COMMUNITY%20HERO%20SURPRISE%205P%20_00.00.19.15_1560379378787.png_7390501_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20COMMUNITY%20HERO%20SURPRISE%205P%20_00.00.19.15_1560379378787.png_7390501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20COMMUNITY%20HERO%20SURPRISE%205P%20_00.00.19.15_1560379378787.png_7390501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20COMMUNITY%20HERO%20SURPRISE%205P%20_00.00.19.15_1560379378787.png_7390501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Braves honor non-profit Special Kneads and Treats</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/search-for-suspected-sephora-shoplifter-in-dunwoody" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20SEPHORA%20SHOPLIFTER%205P%20_00.00.55.20_1560379358937.png_7390094_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20SEPHORA%20SHOPLIFTER%205P%20_00.00.55.20_1560379358937.png_7390094_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20SEPHORA%20SHOPLIFTER%205P%20_00.00.55.20_1560379358937.png_7390094_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20SEPHORA%20SHOPLIFTER%205P%20_00.00.55.20_1560379358937.png_7390094_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20SEPHORA%20SHOPLIFTER%205P%20_00.00.55.20_1560379358937.png_7390094_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Search for suspected Sephora shoplifter in Dunwoody</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412328822'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white 