- Police in several jurisdictions are investigating a bizarre double shooting spanning two states.

A man shot one woman in Georgia, then fled to South Carolina, where officers found a second woman shot, authorities said.

Ralph Jones Jr., 27, of Winder was being extradited back to Georgia on Wednesday for a laundry list of charges including two counts of aggravated assault-family violence, two counts of aggravated battery-family violence and one count of kidnapping.

Winder Police said this started Monday around 10:15 a.m. with a call to 911 reporting multiple gunshots in the area of Sweet Gum Lane. Witnesses told officers they spotted a car speeding away from the scene.

Officers said they found a 23-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to an area hospital.

Police were able to identify Jones as the suspect and believed a second woman was with him, possibly being held against her will. Winder Police shared that information across the region, leading law enforcement in Oconee County, South Carolina to find the car. Inside, officials found a 20-year-old woman, who also suffered from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a South Carolina hospital.

Police said South Carolina authorities were able to catch up with Jones walking in the area where the car was found. He will face a bond hearing once he is booked into the Barrow County Detention Center.

The conditions of the two women were not immediately known Wednesday.

