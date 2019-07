- Police in Braselton, Georgia are asking the public to help them catch an armed robber of an area hotel.

Authorities say that on Monday at around 3:45 p.m., a man entered a Best Western hotel located on teh 300 block of Zion Church Road and committed an armed robbery.

The suspect was last seen in a gold or tan four-door passenger vehicle on Highway 124. Investigators say the vehicle has a black plastic covering the passenger door window. The rest of the windows are tinted.

Officials described the suspect as being around 6-feet tall with a weight of over 250 pounds. He was armed with a handgun that could be a Tec 22 with a clear magazine.

If you have any information on the robbery, please call Sgt. J. Cox at 706-654-5544.