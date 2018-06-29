Police: Armed group robs, terrorizes employees at grocery store in Gwinnett County

- Police are looking for a group of armed robbers after women were terrorized inside a Gwinnett County grocery store, according to officers.

Investigators told FOX 5 News, right before closing time last week, three men and a woman charged inside the Las Canas Supermercado on Dawson Boulevard. The group forced three female employees to the back of the store at gunpoint, while they rummaged through the business and made off with money from the cash register, according to an incident report.

Surveillance cameras at a nearby store captured the crew pacing in front of the store before going inside. They're also seen running out of the parking lot following the ordeal.

The workers declined to speak with FOX 5 on camera. But said they're working with investigators in hopes of catching the crooks.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department.