- The U.S. Marshals are on a manhunt for 46-year-old Wallace Junior Chambers, Jr., after Rome Police said he murdered a 74-year-old man.

Police said the murder happened shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday on Hardy Avenue in South Rome, where victim Johnny Lewis Price got into two arguments with Chambers; police said Chambers left the argument, then returned with a gun and shot Price several times.

Medics were not able to save the senior, and he died at an area hospital.

Chambers is considered "armed and dangerous" and police are asking people to call 911 if they see him.

Chambers is 5-foot-6 tall, weighs approximately 155 pounds. Anyone with information on the location of Chambers should contact the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111 or call 911.

