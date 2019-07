- A late-night stabbing Sunday at a southeast Atlanta home left a man dead and another in custody.

Investigators said some kind of argument broke out at the home on Glenwood Avenue just before midnight. A man allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the victim, who did not survive.

Responding officers canvassed the area and found the suspect a block away. Detectives hope questioning the suspect will help them determine a motive in the case.

Police said this was not a stranger on stranger crime, telling FOX 5 they believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

The names of everyone involved have not been released.