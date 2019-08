- Atlanta police have charged the boyfriend of a young mother with murder.

Shanquita Woody, 34, was stabbed to death in her northwest Atlanta apartment on Saturday.

Police announced Wednesday James Waicul was in custody and charged with murder.

In an unusual development, Woody's mother said she went to her daughter's apartment at Hollywood Shawnee Apartments Tuesday to gather some belongings and found a sword on the floor near the bed.

Virginia Woody immediately called police and Atlanta homicide detectives returned to the scene.

Those who knew Shanquita said she was a good mother to her two daughters and every hardworking.

"She was sweet, sort of quiet. She worked hard. She was an all-around people person," lifelong family friend Terry Smith recalled.