- Johns Creek police need your help finding a 93-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Monday.

According to officials, Yvonne Patricia Taylor drove out of her neighborhood at 12:31 p.m. on Monday and never returned home.

Her car, a tan 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis with the Georgia tag PAA2360, was last seen in the City of Brookhaven and Chamblee Monday night.

Police described Taylor as 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 86 pounds. She has brown eyes and red hair.

If you have seen Taylor or know anything that could help, please call Detective Sergeant Min Cha at 678-474-1598 or email at min.cha@johnscreekga.gov.