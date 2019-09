- A call to 911 about a suspicious armed person has ended with the arrest of a teenager.

On Sept. 9 slightly after noon, Athens-Clarke County police received a call from a resident on the 100 block of Biscayne Drive that they saw two men running down a road. One of the men was carrying a rifle, the caller told police.

At around the same time, another resident on the block called police to say that his home had been burglarized and a firearm was missing, police said.

An investigation and witnesses led police to a home on the 300 block of Cavalier Road. After obtaining a search warrant, police say they found the stolen property and detained two suspects.

Police have now charged 19-year-old Demitroi Jordan with two counts of burglary, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and theft by receiving stolen property.

A second suspect, identified as a 16-year-old, was released to a parent.