data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420951410-408474941"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420951410-408474941" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, <strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 04:45PM EDT</span>

<strong class='dateline'>GRANTVILLE, Ga. (AP)</strong> - Authorities in west Georgia say they found about 8 pounds of methamphetamine inside a suitcase during a traffic stop. (AP)</strong> - Authorities in west Georgia say they found about 8 pounds of methamphetamine inside a suitcase during a traffic stop.</p><p>The Newnan Times-Herald reports 22-year-old John Anthony Estrade and 41-year-old Shanna Necole Edward were charged Friday with methamphetamine trafficking.</p><p>Coweta County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Bugg says they were pulled over after Grantville Police clocked them speeding. Estrade and Edward said they were traveling to Panama City Beach.</p><p>Bugg says the car smelled of marijuana, prompting a search that uncovered a meth pipe, marijuana, meth and $3,200 in cash. The suitcase filled with suspected meth was found in the trunk.</p><p>Estrade is from Gainesville, Georgia, and faces a speeding charge. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/emory-ebola-survivors-reunite-5-years-later" title="Emory Ebola survivors reunite 5 years later" data-articleId="421863326" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Former_Ebola_patient_calls_attention_to__0_7569535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Former_Ebola_patient_calls_attention_to__0_7569535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Former_Ebola_patient_calls_attention_to__0_7569535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Former_Ebola_patient_calls_attention_to__0_7569535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Former_Ebola_patient_calls_attention_to__0_7569535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Ebola patient calls attention to current outbreak" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Emory Ebola survivors reunite 5 years later</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 04:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 07:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Walking back into the Serious Communicable Diseases Unit at Emory University Hospital for the first time in 5 years, Dr. Kent Brantley and Nancy Writebol and their families are surrounded by cameras and memories.</p><p>"People have asked me if it's traumatic to remember the experience I had here," Brantly says. "It's not. I really have feelings of nostalgia for my time in that unit. </p><p>When they arrived two days apart in the August heat back in 2014, the two SIM missionaries were wrapped in personal protective equipment, battling a virus that kills more than half of the people it infects.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/former-ebola-patient-calls-attention-to-current-outbreak" title="Former Ebola patient calls attention to current outbreak" data-articleId="421898397" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Emory_Ebola_patients_reunited_after_5_ye_0_7569671_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Emory_Ebola_patients_reunited_after_5_ye_0_7569671_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Emory_Ebola_patients_reunited_after_5_ye_0_7569671_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Emory_Ebola_patients_reunited_after_5_ye_0_7569671_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Emory_Ebola_patients_reunited_after_5_ye_0_7569671_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Emory Ebola patients reunited after 5 years" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Ebola patient calls attention to current outbreak</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">RON HARRIS, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 07:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 07:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history rages in Congo, a doctor who survived the deadly disease five years ago worries that people aren't paying enough attention.</p><p>"We need the United States government and the international community to step up in a bigger way to come to the assistance of the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo to help bring an end to that outbreak before more lives are lost," Dr. Kent Brantly told reporters Friday.</p><p>Brantly, a missionary and doctor who was infected with the virus in 2014 while caring for patients in Liberia, was the first Ebola patient brought to the United States for treatment at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dekalb-county-police-officer-shot-multiple-times-continues-to-recover" title="DeKalb County police officer shot multiple times, continues to recover" data-articleId="421904442" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/DeKalb_County_police_officer_continues_t_0_7569460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/DeKalb_County_police_officer_continues_t_0_7569460_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/DeKalb_County_police_officer_continues_t_0_7569460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/DeKalb_County_police_officer_continues_t_0_7569460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/DeKalb_County_police_officer_continues_t_0_7569460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="DeKalb County police officer continues to recover" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DeKalb County police officer shot multiple times, continues to recover</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 07:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The DeKalb County police officer who was ambushed and shot multiple times while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning continued his recovery in the hospital Friday.</p><p>Officer Derek Nunn was listed in stable condition as of early Friday evening. Police said he is still surrounding with his loved ones and fellow officers to keep him company.</p><p>Officer Nunn was shot while responding to a call around 12:30 a.m. at a home on Hodgdon Corners Cove in the Stonecrest area. Police said a gunman, identified as 27-year-old Otis Walker, was hiding between two homes. Investigators later found the body of Walker's girlfriend at the home. Her name still had not been released Friday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/hank-aaron-invitational-on-civil-rights-tour-of-atlanta" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/V%20BRAVES%20CIVIL%20RIGHTS%20TOUR%205P_00.00.52.26_1564789285228.png_7569698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/V%20BRAVES%20CIVIL%20RIGHTS%20TOUR%205P_00.00.52.26_1564789285228.png_7569698_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/V%20BRAVES%20CIVIL%20RIGHTS%20TOUR%205P_00.00.52.26_1564789285228.png_7569698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/V%20BRAVES%20CIVIL%20RIGHTS%20TOUR%205P_00.00.52.26_1564789285228.png_7569698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/V%20BRAVES%20CIVIL%20RIGHTS%20TOUR%205P_00.00.52.26_1564789285228.png_7569698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Hank Aaron Invitational on Civil Rights Tour of Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-who-assisted-in-the-arrest-of-arson-suspect-receives-reward" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/V%20ARSON%20REWARD%20PRESENTATION%206P_00.00.44.03_1564789031818.png_7569684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/V%20ARSON%20REWARD%20PRESENTATION%206P_00.00.44.03_1564789031818.png_7569684_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/V%20ARSON%20REWARD%20PRESENTATION%206P_00.00.44.03_1564789031818.png_7569684_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/V%20ARSON%20REWARD%20PRESENTATION%206P_00.00.44.03_1564789031818.png_7569684_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/V%20ARSON%20REWARD%20PRESENTATION%206P_00.00.44.03_1564789031818.png_7569684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman who assisted in the arrest of arson suspect receives reward</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dekalb-county-police-officer-shot-multiple-times-continues-to-recover" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/E69D2C71CEAE4FADA18A98473AC73EF0_1564787880042_7569654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/E69D2C71CEAE4FADA18A98473AC73EF0_1564787880042_7569654_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/E69D2C71CEAE4FADA18A98473AC73EF0_1564787880042_7569654_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/E69D2C71CEAE4FADA18A98473AC73EF0_1564787880042_7569654_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/E69D2C71CEAE4FADA18A98473AC73EF0_1564787880042_7569654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DeKalb County police officer shot multiple times, continues to recover</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-ebola-patient-calls-attention-to-current-outbreak" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Former_Ebola_patient_calls_attention_to__0_7569535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Former_Ebola_patient_calls_attention_to__0_7569535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Former_Ebola_patient_calls_attention_to__0_7569535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Former_Ebola_patient_calls_attention_to__0_7569535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Former_Ebola_patient_calls_attention_to__0_7569535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former Ebola patient calls attention to current outbreak</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/entenmann-s-little-bites-cookies-recalled-due-to-plastic" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/V%20LITTLE%20BITES%20RECALL%205P%20_00.00.05.13_1564785475622.png_7569377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/V%20LITTLE%20BITES%20RECALL%205P%20_00.00.05.13_1564785475622.png_7569377_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/V%20LITTLE%20BITES%20RECALL%205P%20_00.00.05.13_1564785475622.png_7569377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/V%20LITTLE%20BITES%20RECALL%205P%20_00.00.05.13_1564785475622.png_7569377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/V%20LITTLE%20BITES%20RECALL%205P%20_00.00.05.13_1564785475622.png_7569377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Entenmann's Little Bites cookies recalled due to plastic</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 