Police: 8 injured in Georgia nightclub shooting

Posted: Jun 30 2018 01:42PM EDT

ASHBURN, Ga. (AP) - At least eight people were shot at a nightclub in Georgia, but police say no one was killed.

News outlets report the shooting in Ashburn, about 160 miles south of Atlanta, happened Saturday at around 2:30 a.m. Officials are not sure if the shooting happened inside or outside the nightclub.

The victims have been taken to Tift Regional Hospital and one was airlifted to a hospital in Macon. Their conditions have not been released.

The Ashburn Police Department is investigating the shooting with the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone who was at the nightclub at the time of the shooting to call police to help give a "detailed view of what went on."

