Police: 57-year-old woman shot and killed as payback

- Police said a 57-year-old woman was shot several times and killed Friday morning, as payback for a shooting that occurred earlier that morning.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the woman as Heidi Cooper, 57. Locals said the woman was a grandmother and a beloved member of the neighborhood. Police said her son is the prime suspect in a shooting that occurred first, and Cooper was shot in retaliation.

Both shootings unfolded on the 200 block of Forsyth Street SW. Police said earlier that morning, a dispute inside the Quick Pick Convenience Store erupted in gunfire, and authorities believe the woman's son shot a 29-year-old woman in the leg. She was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Thirty minutes later and around 4 a.m., officers heard gunshots erupt across the street and said Ms. Cooper was shot several times and died at the scene. Officers said they saw a man flee but could not apprehend him.

Police believe Ms. Cooper was shot in retaliation for the shooting against the 29-year-old woman.

Investigators with the homicide unit returned to the scene Friday evening hoping to speak with witnesses. Police also added extra patrols to the area after the rash of gunfire.

"She was a wonderful person. Everybody loved her," said a woman who didn't want to be identified but was close friends with the woman. She said Cooper was her baby's godmother.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Atlanta Police or Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can call 404-577-TIPS and can choose to remain anonymous; they can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.