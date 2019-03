- Atlanta police say three shootings in Northwest Atlanta Wednesday afternoon are all related.

The first call went out around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, with a second and third 911 call made just minutes later.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach in a residential area of Baker Road Northwest.

Two minutes later, they were called to a daycare on Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, where another person was shot.

A third victim showed up at a fire station on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

All three victims are expected to survive.

The case is still under investigation.