- Atlanta police have identified a second suspect wanted to a violent attack and robbery of a 67-year-old East Point woman.

Police say they are searching for 26-year-old Lashandra Boyd for the crime.

According to investigators, the 67-year-old victim lives on Dorsey Avenue. She came home and found the intruder in her house. The intruder then tied her up, beat her, and then robbed her at knifepoint, police say.

Once the suspect left, the woman was able to get free and go to a neighbor's house for help.

In August, police arrested another suspect, identified as Gelisa Lowe, and charged her with home invasion, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault.

If you have any information on Boyd's location, please contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.