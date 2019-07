- Investigators spent Friday afternoon combing over the scene where two men were found shot to death.

It happened at a home in the 4800 block of Campbellton Road SW near Enon Road SW around noon Friday. Atlanta Police said they received a report of a person shot at the location, but when officers arrived, police said they found the two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the two men knew each other, but would not elaborate. Police believe the two got into a dispute which ended in gunfire.

Police said they are not currently looking for any other suspect.

The names of the two men have not been released.