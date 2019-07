- Three suspects are in custody after officials say they stole a vehicle and fired shots in Newnan.

According to the Newnan Police Department, the vehicle was reported stolen between Sunday night and Monday morning around 6:30 a.m.

A few hours later, police say shots were fired in the Newnan area of Ball Street and Paul Street. Witnesses saw the stolen vehicle leaving the area and eventually hitting another vehicle.

Police arrested two juveniles and one adult.

Officials say three handguns were also found in the vehicle.