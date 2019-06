- Police in Gwinnett County found two bodies while performing a welfare check at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Police said they were called out to the Preston Hills at Mill Creek Apartments located at 2910 Buford Drive in unincorporated Buford around 3 p.m. Investigators said they found the bodies of a man and woman inside the apartment complex.

Police said the man died from apparent gunshot wounds, but a cause of death was not immediately known for the woman.

Family members of the woman told police they had not heard from her in two days which they said is unusual.

A motive in their deaths has not been determined.

Anyone with information in the case should call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).