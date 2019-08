- Police have arrested two suspects in a bank robbery and are searching for two more after a multi-county car chase.

According to the City of Griffin Police Department, three suspects arrived at a Regions Bank on the 300 block of West Taylor Street while a Brinks employee was refilling the bank's ATM.

The suspects, who were carrying firearms, took a money tray from the machine and fled in a white Lincoln Town Car, police said.

That car didn't get far, however. It hit a pole and became damaged during the escape attempt. The three suspects abandoned that car at the intersection of South 9th Street and West Wall Street and got into a Dodge Charger.

Deputies say they located that vehicle and began a chase that led them to Henry County. After the chase, multiple law enforcement agencies were able to arrest two of the four suspects.

Investigators have identified the two men as 32-year-old Adrian Sterling of College Park and 49-year-old James Daniel of Atlanta. Both men have been charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials say the final two suspects are still at large and have not been identified.