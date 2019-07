- South Fulton police said a juvenile has turned himself in connection to the shooting death of a 24-year-old woman Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 270 block of Creel Road. South Fulton police said Nakita Freeman was shot in a home.

Medics rushed Freedman to an area hospital, but she later died from the wound to her neck.

Neighbors say they are in shock at the shooting happened just feet from their homes.

"I had no idea this was going on," neighbor Elisha Watson said. "We in the house while somebody's getting killed."

City of South Fulton police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before the deadly shot was fired.

Investigators were at the scene for hours collecting evidence and questioning people who were in the house at the time

"There were adults and teenagers in the house," Sgt. Ubal Rogers said. "We're not sure if there was some type of party going on. We're still trying to figure out the details of what happened."

Police say they found a gun inside the home.

Hours later, a juvenile turned himself in. Police said Friday evening they are withholding the release of the suspect’s name due to his age but said he is being charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Further charges are pending.