- Atlanta Police body cam video captured an arrest in a crime spree involving a12-year-old.

Police tell FOX 5, the incident started after the child fired a gunshot into a car, waking up a Buckhead neighborhood.

A car break-in victim told FOX 5, "We heard the gunshot. My car was actually the car that got shot. Since there was a bullet, the bullet must be somewhere and it had actually been lodged in the back door of my car."

There were a total of three people in the crime spree group, including the 12-year-old. The group got into several vehicles, making so much noise that multiple calls were made to 911.

Residents were able to give police descriptions of the stolen vehicles.

Police then spotted the suspects, who refused to hand over the car keys and ran on foot. Police eventually caught up to the suspects, and arrested them.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody along with the 12-year-old.