- One person is dead after a shooting outside a DeKalb County gas station.

The shooting happened late Sunday afternoon at a store on the 1800 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Police told FOX 5 that one person was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. They later died at the hospital.

Officials say they do have a suspect in custody, and investigators are working to determine a motive.

So far, police have not released the names of either the suspect or the victim.

IN DEKALB COUNTY --

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AFTER A SHOOTING OUTSIDE A GAS STATION.

IT HAPPENED LATE SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT A STORE ALONG GLENWOOD AVENUE.

POLICE TELL FOX FIVE ONE PERSON WAS SHOT AND TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL IN CRITICAL CONDITION, BUT LATER DIED.

POLICE SAY THEY DO HAVE A SUSPECT IN CUSTODY -- AND INVESTIGATORS SAY THEY ARE STILL TRYING TO DETERMINE A MOTIVE.

SO FAR, NO NAMES HAVE BEEN RELEASED.