- Police have arrested a suspect after shots were fired during an altercation over "aggressive driving" Tuesday.

Around 9:15 Tuesday morning, police in Athens-Clarke County were called to the 600 block of College Avenue after reports of shots being fired.

According to police, 29-year-old Oscar Zarco was aggressively driving with another vehicle near College Avenue and Hoyt Street. Both drivers came to a stop and an altercation started that ended with a firearm discharged, police said.

Officials have charged Zarco with battery, two counts of 3rd-degree cruelty to children, and aggressive driving.

While the firearm did lead multiple businesses and schools to be placed on temporary lockdown, officials say no one was injured.

Officers transported Zarco to the Clarke County Jail.