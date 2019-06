- Police in Gwinnett County said they have taken out warrants for a pair of determined crooks who broke into a woman's car to steal her wallet. Police said the men removed part of the victim's door handle to get into the car.

Police have taken out warrants for Ricky White, of Conyers, and Okori Allen, of Union City. Investigators believe they entered an auto on May 27 at West Gwinnett Park in the 4400 block of Peachtree Industrial Blvd. near Norcross. Police said the pair were then seen a short time later at the Target located at 3200 Holcomb Bridge Road, using the stolen credit cards.

Police took Allen into custody last Friday, three days after a wreck involving one of the two cars believed to have been used in the crime. Gwinnett County Police said the pair made off with credit cards and cash.

On June 20, Gwinnett County Police said they tried to pull over the second car, a black Dodge Dart after a report of an entering auto crime at Collins Hill Park. Police said White is believed to be using that vehicle which they described as having aftermarket rims also with a drive out tag.

Anyone with information in the case or who may know where White may be is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

