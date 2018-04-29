Pizza Hut museum opens its doors

- A slice of history has opened its doors in Kansas.

Pizza Hut is turning its first restaurant in the state into a museum for pizza lovers.

The Carney family first opened the chain in 1958. They eventually sold it for $300 million in 1977.

Now there are 17,000 pizza huts worldwide.

Wichita State University President John Bardo says the museum will teach students to dream extra-large.

"So I'm 17. I might think about 'oh I'll go get a job one day. Or you know what, maybe I can change my family. I can change the lives around me.' And that's what Pizza Hut did for hundreds and hundreds of people," Bardo said.

The Pizza Hut Museum is set to open officially on Monday.