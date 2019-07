- A pig found behind a furniture store in Morrow, Georgia has a new home thanks to police officers.

Monday night, the Morrow County Police Department shared a photo of the big pig that they say was found behind Unclaimed Freight off of Mt. Zion Road.

The unnamed oinker, who police say was the size of a medium-sized dog, was put in a cage while officers searched for a new good game with a lot of stinky mud for him.

County regulations make it so that pigs like this one have to be penned 60 feet away from the property line, but with the help of an officer and a "citizen with a good heart" the four-legged friend will have a new spot to call home.

The officer that helped with the pig, Officer Young, may also be getting a new position to help with animals like this little piggie in the future!