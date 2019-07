- Police in McDonough are searching for a person of interest in an on-going rape case.

Investigators do not know his name, but know he goes by "Wink" and frequents the Tailgaters bar on Georgia 155.

The man is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds, according to police, and was last seen driving a late model GMC Yukon with aftermarket rims and a chrome gas cap cover.

Anyone who recognizes him should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).