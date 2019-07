- Police officers in Union City have identified a person of interest in a 2018 deadly shooting outside an apartment complex.

Officials said 30-year-old Christopher Kindle of Union City was shot multiple times at the Shannon Lake apartments on Buffington Road around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov, 25, 2018.

Neighbors said Kindle was at the apartments to pick up his two young children to spend time with them over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Numerous vehicles were also struck with gunfire during the shooting.

At the time, police released a photo of a wan wanted for questioning in the shooting. Monday, officials identified the individual as 19-year-old Malik Osiris Horton, who also goes by the name Kenneth Horton.

Police say that Horton is not considered a suspect and is just a subject of interest. They are asking the public to call them if they come in contact with Horton.

If you have any information that can help police, please call Detective Genevieve Nelson at 770-515-7830 or Lt. Cliff McClure at 770-515-7831.