- Authorities have arrested a person accused of making threats toward Hall County schools.

FOX 5 received a copy of a letter early Friday morning from Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield. The letter stated a former student who was on probation for making bomb threats was arrested Friday morning around 4 a.m.

Schofield said the suspect was taken into custody after making threats toward schools in Hall County.

The superintendent also said the Hall County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were involved in the case.

"We look forward to another normal and safe day int he Hall County School District," Schofield said.