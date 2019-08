- Mass shootings can only be stopped through bipartisan cooperation.

That's the message from Georgia Sen. David Perdue Tuesday night.

Speaking at the Kiwanis Club of Atlanta luncheon Tuesday, Perdue said rather than assigning blame, lawmakers need to reach across the aisle and work together.

"This is the time to talk about solutions, not responsibility," Perdue said. "Both sides, both political parties are responsible for this. Career politicians haven't moved on this in decades, and yet we still have these events.

The senator said that in a free democracy, people "run the risk" of mass shootings like the ones in Dayton and El Paso.

Perdue said bills are in the works to address issues associated with mass shootings, but progress has been slow due to lack of bipartisan cooperation.