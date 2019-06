- A pedestrian who was hit by a Gainesville police SUV is now facing charges.

The Gainesville officer was responding to a call Tuesday night when a woman walked in front of her on Atlanta Highway.

Dashcam video shows the moment the officer hit the woman, but we're stopping the video just before impact.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol said it plans to charge the woman for not using the crosswalk and for being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The officer was not injured.