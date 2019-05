- Police are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Cobb County.

According to Cobb County investigators, a unidentified man was trying to walk across South Cobb Drive near Pat Mell Road Saturday night when he was hit by a cargo trailer.

The driver of the white two-door pickup truck that was towing the trailer did not stop, police said.

Medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call (770) 499-3987.