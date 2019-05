- A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car Saturday night, according Roswell Police.

Police were called to the intersection of Alpharetta Street and Green Street around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, where the found the pedestrian who had been hit.

The victim was taken to Wellstar North Fulton Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

Authorities confirmed to FOX 5, the person driving the car was not injured.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the incident.