- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in DeKalb County.

Officers responded to a person hit call about 6 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, a driver called 911 after hitting an unidentified male who he said "darted into his lane."

The 911 caller was driving on Stone Mountain Lithonia Road when the pedestrian was struck. He was approaching Southland Drive.

The person who was hit was taken to the hospital in critical condition.