- Lifeline Animal Project is looking for loving, forever homes for nearly a thousand animals. The DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services shelters are holding a fee-waived lifesaving adoption event now through this Sunday.

Lifeline said it is receiving about 60 animals per day at their shelters and need to make room. The best way to do that is to place the rescued animals with a good, forever home.

Officials said all adoptions include the pet's spay/neuter, microchip and vaccinations. That usually would cost a little more than $300, but those fees are waived through Sunday.

Saturday, Lifeline along with the Atlanta Humane Society and Best Friends Atlanta shelters will be throwing a "Paws in PJs" pajama party at the DeKalb County Animal Services shelter. That is animals in pajamas and free adoptions until 10 p.m.

And of course, Sunday is Father's Day for those looking to get a father in their life a lifetime pal as a gift.

The free adoptions are available at the following locations:

DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee

Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta

LifeLine Dog House & Kitty Motel, 129 Lake Street, Avondale Estates

LifeLine Cat Adoption Center, 3172 E Ponce de Leon Ave, Scottdale.

Remember pets are a lifetime commitment requiring food, water, shelter, supplies, hugs, licks, cuddles, snuggles, and lots of love all around.

For more information visit LifeLineAnimal.org.