- A Paulding County man is accused of shooting and killing his roommate earlier this month.

On Sunday, March 3, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of North Springs Way in Acworth after reports of a shooting.

Responding deputies found Bill Sherman Vaughn Jr., 32, dead inside the home. Investigators said the victim lived at the home with his roommate, Max Penny.

Detectives believe Vaughn was shot by Penny.

Penny, 40, was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter. He's currently being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.

No word yet as to what led up to the shooting.