- She's not just an educator, but now she's also a lifesaver.

A Bartow County teacher jumped into action and saved a kindergartener.

Thursday, at Hamilton Crossing Elementary School, a kindergartener named Mayah started choking on a peppermint.

One teacher tried to dislodge the candy but it wouldn't come out.

That's when she screamed for help across the hallway to the nurse's station.

Vicki Rader jumped into action and did the Heimlich maneuver saving Mayah's life.

Rader is a long-time paraprofessional at the school.