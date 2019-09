Hurricane Dorian has weakened to a Category 2 storm as it continues to batter the Bahamas with life-threatening storm surge.

The eye of Hurricane Dorian is beginning to inch northwestward after stalling over the Bahamas for a day and a half. Dorian is currently located about 105 miles north of Vero, Beach Florida and 105 miles east-northeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida. At 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour and was moving northwest at 6 miles per hour.

While the eye of the hurricane will remain off the Georgia coast, the storm will produce major impacts for the state. Storm surges of 4 to 7 feet are possible with additional rainfall and wave action.