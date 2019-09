- The Home Depot Foundation partnered with HouseProud and Meals on Wheels Thursday to repair seven Atlanta houses.

More than 175 Home Depot volunteers fixed up the houses of seven families, including two veterans.

It's a part of Home Depot's national Celebration of Service campaign.

Volunteers worked to repair electrical wires, fencing, and install wheelchair ramps.

Organizers said they're happy to give the homeowners a helping hand.

The Home Depot Foundation has repaired more than 45,000 houses and facilities across the county.

More than 3,500 of the company's employees have served in the military.