- The torch is lit. Friday marked the start of the Special Olympics of Georgia Summer Games.

It's simply one of the sporting favorite events on the calendar every year.

FOX 5 Sports Director Ken Rodriguez was a popular man, returning as emcee of the opening ceremonies.

Only slightly less popular was grand marshal of the parade of athletes, Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett.

The athletes FOX 5 Sports caught up with say it's something they look forward to all year long.