One person found dead at Clayton County home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - One person was found dead at a home in Clayton County home Friday, according to Clayton County police.
Heavy police activity was seen around the home near Rockcut Road in Forest Park.
The victim is an adult male, who was struck in the head. He was declared dead on the scene.
Police did not immediately release any details on what led up to the death.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Clayton County detectives are investigating.