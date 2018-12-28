One person found dead at Clayton County home

By: FOX 5 News

Posted: Dec 28 2018 05:41PM EST

Updated: Dec 31 2018 01:40AM EST

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - One person was found dead at a home in Clayton County home Friday, according to Clayton County police. 

Heavy police activity was seen around the home near Rockcut Road in Forest Park.

The victim is an adult male, who was struck in the head. He was declared dead on the scene.

Police did not immediately release any details on what led up to the death. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Clayton County detectives are investigating. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories